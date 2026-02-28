O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, entered its third week on a fair note. It showed an expected drop on the third Friday, day 15, and stayed above the 1 crore mark. With this, the film has crossed the 110 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Also, it has come closer to a key milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did O’Romeo earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood romantic action thriller has almost wrapped up its international run, while it continues to make moolah domestically. Yesterday, on day 15, the film earned an estimated 1.15 crore in India, showing a drop of 23.33% from day 14’s 1.5 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 73.27 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 86.45 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 24 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 110.45 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 73.27 crore

India gross – 86.45 crore

Overseas gross – 24 crore

Worldwide gross – 110.45 crore

Nears a key milestone in India

As mentioned above, O’Romeo has earned 73.27 crore net so far in India. So, it needs only 1.73 crore more to reach the 75 crore milestone, which will be accomplished today, on day 16. With this, it will become Bollywood’s second film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Sunny Deol’s Border 2. For Shahid Kapoor, it’ll be his second post-COVID film to cross 75 crore net after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

More about the film

O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films. It was theatrically released on February 13. The romantic action thriller is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

