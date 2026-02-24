Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo has witnessed a decent run at the Indian box office. The only big obstacle is its massive budget, reported to be over 100 crore. It witnessed a dip on the second Monday, but it has achieved some milestones. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 11

The ticket windows are congested due to the presence of other competitors like Mardaani 3, Border 2, Vadh 2, Tu Yaa Main, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and Assi. Despite all the obstacles, O’Romeo is the leading choice of the audience. According to estimates, Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial earned an estimated 2 crore on day 11. It saw a 38% drop compared to 3.25 crore accumulated last Friday.

The total earnings at the Indian box office have surged to an estimated 66.92 crore net after 11 days. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 78.96 crore*.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 52.51 crore

Day 8: 3.25 crore

Day 9: 4.5 crore

Day 10: 4.66 crore

Day 11: 2 crore*

Total: 66.92 crore*

Beats R… Rajkumar in India!

Expectations may be higher from O’Romeo, but it achieved some milestones at the Indian box office. In the last 24 hours, it surpassed R… Rajkumar (65.9 crore) to emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film in India. The next target is to beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is around 20 crore away.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore O Romeo – 66.92 crore* (11 days) R…Rajkumar – 65.9 crore Udta Punjab – 59.6 crore Haider – 58.3 crore Kaminey – 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero – 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.2 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 66.92 crore*

India gross: 78.96 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

