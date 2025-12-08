Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein is inching closer to the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar, but is maintaining a strong hold in India as well as overseas. Scroll below for the global update after 10 days.

Crosses 20 crore mark overseas!

It seems to be the season of romantic films in Bollywood. After the blockbuster Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein is another Hindi release that is gaining a favorable response at the overseas box office. In 10 days, it has accumulated 20.90 crore gross internationally. T-Series production will now compete against De De Pyaar De 2, which has amassed 23 crore gross in 24 days.

150 crores loading worldwide!

Tere Ishk Mein has garnered 120.96 crore gross in India. Combined with the overseas collection, its worldwide total surges to 141.86 crores. The romantic drama will soon touch the 150 crore milestone.

However, before that, it has surpassed the global lifetime of the 2024 sci-fi romantic drama, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It now ranks as Kriti Sanon’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The next target will be to beat Crew and steal the 4th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crores Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crores Crew (2024): 157.08 crores Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 141.86 crores (10 days) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crores Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crores Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crores Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crores Bachchan Paandey (2022): 73.17 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

India net: 102.51 crores

India gross: 120.96 crores

Overseas gross: 20.90 crores

Worldwide gross: 141.86 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down War 2 Yet Again, Set To Pack A Bumper 18 Crore+ Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News