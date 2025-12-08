Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s pairing is receiving praises on the big screens. The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. It has clocked the first-ever century for the lead actor, while the second for a romantic release in 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10

The official figures are out, and Tere Ishk Mein garnered 7.02 crores on its day 10, including all languages. This includes 6.45 crores from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 57 lakhs are from the Tamil release. Despite strong competition from Dhurandhar, the romantic drama showcased an 18% jump on the second Sunday, which is commendable.

The overall net collection in India reaches 102.51 crore net, which is approximately 120.96 crores. Tere Ishk Mein is a box office success. Made on a budget of 85 crores, it has minted profits of 20.6% so far.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 97.93 crores

Tamil: 4.58 crores

Total: 102.51 crores

Dhanush makes his 100 crore debut!

Tere Ishk Mein is Dhanush’s highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. It had surpassed Raayan (94.79 crores) to topple the list. Drumrolls, please, the South actor has now clocked his first-ever century. Kriti Sanon co-starrer will continue to mint moolah until the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas 2025. New benchmarks will be set in the lead actor’s career!

2nd century for a romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood!

Aanand L Rai’s directorial is the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. It has surpassed De De Pyaar De 2 and all other rivals except Saiyaara, which earned a whopping 337.69 crore in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing romantic films in Bollywood in 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 102.51 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 88.96 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.80 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 102.51 crores

India gross: 120.96 crores

ROI: 20.6%

Verdict: Plus

