The Mahavatar Universe is officially moving forward with its next chapter. After the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, the makers have now announced the second film in the universe. After teasing fans with a short clip earlier, the makers have now revealed the title of the second film along with its first poster.

Mahavatar Universe Second Film Title Revealed

The makers teased the announcement with glimpses of Mahavatar Narsimha and hinted at what’s coming next. Following the short video clip drop, the makers have now revealed the title of the film. The new film has been titled Mahavatar Parshuram, confirming that the makers are now focusing on the story of Vishnu’s sixth avatar. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu.

This marks the second installment in the planned Mahavatar Cinematic Universe based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu. The film series is expected to explore multiple stories based on Indian mythology. The makers made a special announcement of the Mahavatar Parshuram film on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

When Dharma Falls, The Parshu Rises

Along with the title reveal, the makers also shared a poster that hints at the film’s tone. The visual comes with a strong tagline, “When Dharma falls, the Parshu rises,” that suggests a shift towards a more intense and action-driven narrative. Although the poster doesn’t reveal much about the film, it sets the mood for a story that could be darker and more aggressive compared to the first installment.

The upcoming film will revolve around Parshuram, who is believed to be the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to mythology, Parshuram is known for taking a stand against injustice and restoring balance during a time when rulers had strayed from dharma. The film is expected to bring this story to the screen in a detailed and cinematic way, though the makers have yet to share specific plot details.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. The music is composed by Sam CS. The title and poster have been revealed now; important details are yet to be shared. With the announcement out now, more updates are likely to flow in the coming weeks.

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