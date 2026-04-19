The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe took the Indian box office by storm when Mahavatar Narsimha arrived. Produced by Hombale Films, the mythological animation film took everyone by surprise by turning into the second most profitable Indian film of 2025, and immediately, a Mahavatar Cinematic Universe was announced. The second installment of this Universe, Mahavatar Parshuraam, has been officially announced, and it will be interesting to see if it breaks some more records!

Mahavatar Narsimha’s Missed Record!

While Mahavatar Narsimha broke several glass ceilings and rewrote history for small-budget cinema, it missed one legendary milestone by a whisker. Can the next installment of this Universe make sure that this 50-year-old record of Indian Cinema finally gets broken?

Mahavatar Parshuraam VS Most Profitable Mythology Film

Despite the humongous success of the Mahavatar Narsimha, it failed to dethrone the most profitable Mythological film of Indian Cinema – Jai Santoshi Maa, which released in 1975. If Mahavatar Parshuraam manages to break this record and dethrone Jai Santoshi Maa as the most profitable mythological film of Indian Cinema, it would be historical!

Produced on a modest budget of 15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha raked in 246.41 crore lifetime box office collection, delivering a mind-blowing 1542.7% return on investment!. On the other hand, Jai Santoshi Maa was made on a budget of only 30 lakh and collected 5.25 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 1616%.

If Mahavatar Parshuraam manages to keep its production budget under control and the collections trend toward the 400-crore mark, we might finally see the 50-year-old record broken at the box office. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Parshuraam is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. The music is composed by Sam CS.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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