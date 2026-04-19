Dhurandhar 2 had an eventful one-month run at the box office, achieving several milestones. Now, even during its ongoing fifth week, the biggie is all set to achieve a historic feat with its glorious run in Maharashtra. A few days back, we reported that the film had grossed 100 crore in Mumbai city alone, and now it is just a few lakhs away from scoring a triple century in Maharashtra. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the business potential of the state of Maharashtra has grown exponentially. The first film to unleash its true potential was Baahubali 2, which grossed over 200 crore. After Baahubali 2, we have witnessed several biggies doing great in the post-COVID era. Not just the 200 crore mark, but many films also crossed the 250 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to beat Chhaava’s collection in Maharashtra

Currently, Chhaava holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in Maharashtra, and it’s the only film to gross 300 crore in the state. Backed by the epic story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava enjoyed a phenomenal run in the state, grossing a staggering 302.51 crore at the box office. Now, it is set to be dethroned by the juggernaut of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 has earned a mind-blowing 299.26 crore (estimates) in 31 days, making it the second-highest-grossing film in Maharashtra. As we can see, it needs only 3.26 crore more to overtake Chhaava and claim the first spot. With the film still minting moolah at the box office, it’ll overtake Chhaava very soon, thus adding another feather to its hat.

Six movies in the 200 crore club

So far, six movies have entered the 200 crore club in Maharashtra. The first film to achieve the feat was Baahubali 2, grossing 214.68 crore. It was followed by Stree 2 (202.59 crore), Pushpa 2 (279.55 crore), Chhaava (302.51 crore), Dhurandhar (291.79 crore), and Dhurandhar 2 (299.26 crore). This list is expected to get bigger with magnum opuses like Ramayana and King releasing this year.

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