Bollywood romantic drama De De Pyaar De 2 is now in its fourth week of box office run. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Anshul Sharma, is facing tough competition at the ticket windows. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer has still managed to showcase a favorable jump in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 23 report!

Close to 90 crore milestone in India

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 earned 29 lakhs on day 23. On the fourth Saturday, it witnessed a 71% jump in earnings, compared to 17 lakhs garnered on the previous day. There was stiff competition from Tere Ishk Mein, and the arrival of the Dhurandhar has led to a huge reduction in screen count.

The overall domestic earnings have reached 88.96 crore net, which is approximately 104.97 crores in gross earnings. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh‘s film is reportedly made on a production budget of 135 crores. The makers have recovered 65.89% of the estimated costs in 23 days.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Day 22: 17 lakhs

Day 23: 29 lakhs

Total: 88.96 crores

It’s De De Pyaar De 2 vs Jaat

Anshul Sharma’s romantic comedy is now inches away from surpassing the domestic lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. The Bollywood action thriller concluded its box office run, minting 90.34 crores net. It is only 1.38 crores away from hitting the milestone!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 88.96 crores

Budget recovery: 65.89%

India gross: 104.97 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 127.97 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 2: 100 Crores Loading, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter His Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News