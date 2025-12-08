Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is currently ruling the theatres. Aditya Dhar’s directorial packed a spectacular opening weekend, diving straight into the 100 crore club. All eyes are now on the momentum on the first Monday. The morning occupancy looks promising. Scroll below for the day 4 box office trends!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered an occupancy of 13.35% during the morning shows on day 4. Compared to 15.49% admissions on the opening day, it has kick-started its first Monday on a promising note. Further growth is expected during the afternoon and evening shows.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

(+11.4%) Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

(+58%) Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Records 4th biggest morning occupancy in Bollywood on first Monday!

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has registered the 4th highest morning occupancy in Bollywood on its first Monday. It surpassed the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha to steal the third spot. Dhurandhar also continued to dominate Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which had clocked admissions of 8.33% during the morning shows on its first Monday.

Check out the top 5 morning occupancies of 2025 in Hindi on the first Monday:

Saiyaara: 21.54% Chhaava: 17.80% Dhurandhar: 13.35% Mahavatar Narsimha: 10.76% Tere Ishk Mein: 9.61%

Surging ticket sales!

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has sold over 17,000 tickets in the last hour on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. Till 12 PM today, Ranveer Singh starrer has already sold 44.5K tickets. The word-of-mouth is positive, which is leading to surging interest among cine-goers.

With favorable spot bookings across the nation, Aditya Dhar‘s film should be able to pack a solid Monday, bringing 18 crore+ collection. If the occupancies grow during the evening shows, it could also very well cross the 20 crore milestone. Fingers crossed!

