Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 is now facing competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the ticket windows. It has entered the top 5 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the post-COVID box office. The next target is beating the global lifetime of Sky Force. Scroll below for the day 14 worldwide update!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 14 (India)

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 garnered 2 crore on day 14. It should have ideally witnessed a boost due to Dussehra/ Gandhi Jayanti holiday. However, there was intense competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1, which makes the journey challenging!

Compared to 4 crore earned on the second Wednesday, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla co-starrer witnessed a 50% drop in earnings. The cumulative total in India now concludes at 103 crore net, which is approximately 121.54 crores in gross earnings.

Beats Mahavatar Narsimha overseas!

Indian epic mythological animated drama Mahavatar Narsimha enjoyed a glorious box office run. It minted staggering moolah in India, while the overseas run concluded at 28 crore gross.

In only 14 days, Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated 28.10 crore gross internationally, leaving behind Mahavatar Narsimha.

Aiming to beat Sky Force worldwide!

At the global box office, Jolly LLB 3 has accumulated 149.64 crore gross. Today it will cross the 150 crore mark like a cakewalk. But the next big target is to surpass the worldwide lifetime of Sky Force, which grossed 174.21 crores. With that, the black comedy legal drama will emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar grossers at the worldwide box office (post-COVID):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores Housefull 5 – 266.06 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 90.77 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

India net: 103 crores

India gross: 121.54 crores

Overseas gross: 28.1 crores

Worldwide gross: 149.64 crores

