Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Verdict (Week 2): Hombale Films Nails A Huge Milestone
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Verdict (Week 2): 10 Days & A Record Nailed! (Photo Credit –Facebook)

It has been almost 10 days, and Hombale Films has created history on Netflix as well, with Mahavatar Narsimha nailing another achievement on Netflix. The film managed to hit a total of 5.3 million views on Netflix. In the second week, the animated film was trending on Netflix in 7 countries in the list of the top 10 non-English films. It also claimed the top spot in India and Mauritius.

Enters Top 10 Most-Viewed Theatrical Films

It has managed to enter the list of the top 10 most-viewed theatrical films on Netflix, which arrived on the platform after a theatrical run. It has surpassed the lifetime viewership of John Abraham’s Tehran on the platform and pushed Emergency out of the top 10.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Verdict Week 2

According to data by Netflix from September 22 to September 28, Mahavatar Narsimha garnered a viewership of 3 million on Netflix against 6.6 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the German-Turkish rom-com She Said Maybe, which was at number 1 for a continuous second week.

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Bollywood films on OTT, after they finished their theatrical run.

  1. Raid 2: 12.3 Million
  2. Saiyaara: 10 Million (in 3 weeks)
  3. Jaat: 9.4 Million
  4. Deva: 8.7 Million
  5. The Diplomat: 7.6 Million
  6. Sikandar: 6.7 Million
  7. Chhaava: 5.5 Million
  8. Maa: 5.4 Million
  9. Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million
  10. Tehran: 4 Million

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the animation film, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

  • Week 1: 2.3 million | 5 million viewing hours | Rank 5
  • Week 2: 3 million | 6.6 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total: 5.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam OTT Verdict: Mohanlal Beats Himself Not Once But Twice As He Enters Top 10 Debuts Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out