It has been almost 10 days, and Hombale Films has created history on Netflix as well, with Mahavatar Narsimha nailing another achievement on Netflix. The film managed to hit a total of 5.3 million views on Netflix. In the second week, the animated film was trending on Netflix in 7 countries in the list of the top 10 non-English films. It also claimed the top spot in India and Mauritius.

Enters Top 10 Most-Viewed Theatrical Films

It has managed to enter the list of the top 10 most-viewed theatrical films on Netflix, which arrived on the platform after a theatrical run. It has surpassed the lifetime viewership of John Abraham’s Tehran on the platform and pushed Emergency out of the top 10.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Verdict Week 2

According to data by Netflix from September 22 to September 28, Mahavatar Narsimha garnered a viewership of 3 million on Netflix against 6.6 million viewing hours in its second week and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the German-Turkish rom-com She Said Maybe, which was at number 1 for a continuous second week.

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Bollywood films on OTT, after they finished their theatrical run.

Raid 2: 12.3 Million Saiyaara: 10 Million (in 3 weeks) Jaat: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million The Diplomat: 7.6 Million Sikandar: 6.7 Million Chhaava: 5.5 Million Maa: 5.4 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million Tehran: 4 Million

Check out the two-week viewership of the animation film, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.3 million | 5 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 2: 3 million | 6.6 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Total: 5.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

