Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam has managed to enter the top 10 debut weeks of 2025 for a non-Netflix film, with its viewership. The superstar, in fact, brought one of the biggest debut weeks for himself, surpassing the debut week numbers of his own – Thudarum & L2: Empuraan.

Mohanlal Pushes Dhanush Out Of The Top 10

Mohanlal has pushed Dhanush out of the top 10 debut weeks of 2025 for a non-Netflix arrival. Kuberaa garnered a viewership of 2.5 million in its debut week after its arrival on Prime Video. However, Mohanlal missed the top 5 spots by settling below Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela, which garnered 3.8 million views on Prime Video in its debut week.

Hridayapoorvam, in its debut week, garnered a great viewership of 3.4 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Sep 22 – July 28 as per Ormax data. It surpassed Veera Dheera Sooran, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and others.

Mohanlal Also Beats Vijay Sethupathi!

Apart from surpassing Kuberaa’s 2.5 million, Mohanlal also performed better than Vijay Sethupathi’s Thalaivan Thalaivii’s debut week. The romantic comedy, also starring Nithya Menen, garnered 2.5 million views in its debut and has been pushed out of the top 10 non-Netflix debuts!

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Indian films on OTT, regardless of whether they are original or a theatrical to OTT release.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (JioHotstar) Sarzameen: 4.5 million (JioHotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (JioHotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Hridayapoorvam: 3.4 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran (Prime Video) | Alappuzha Gymkhana (Sony Liv): 3.2 million Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 3.1 million (Prime Video) L2: Empuraan (JioHotstar) | Single (Prime Video): 3 million Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar)

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

