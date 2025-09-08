Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is on a cloud nine as all his releases of 2025 have minted big at the worldwide box office. For him, 2024 ended disastrously as his directorial venture, Barroz 3D, emerged as a massive failure. Coming from such a huge failure, the actor made a historic comeback this year with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Even his latest release, Hridayapoorvam, is performing well. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal is unstoppable in 2025!

While L2: Empuraan had strong pre-release buzz, no one thought Thudarum would also make historic earnings. Talking first about L2: Empuraan, the magnum opus did a business of 268.05 crore gross globally and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and also the first 250 crore gross of Mollywood.

After delivering a money spinner like L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal refused to calm down and gave a mighty grosser in the form of Thudarum. Released amid minimal expectations, Thudarum raked in a fantastic 237.76 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Now coming to his latest release, Hridayapoorvam, is still running in theatres, and as per the latest update, the film has earned 62.22 crore gross globally in 11 days.

Laletan crosses a historic milestone at the worldwide box office

If we combine the collection of all these films, it stands at a staggering 567.63 crore gross at the worldwide box office. With such a massive sum, Mohanlal has made history by becoming the first Mollywood actor to cross the 550 crore milestone in a year with Malayalam films. It’s unprecedented, and repeating such a feat will take a lot of effort in the coming years.

Laletan enjoys a massive fan base both in India and overseas. Currently, there are hardly any actors in Mollywood who are enjoying the same level of popularity as Laletan. So, this record might even remain unbroken for some years.

Take a look at the global performance of Mohanlal’s films in 2025:

L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores

Thudarum – 237.76 crores

Hridayapoorvam – 62.22 crores (11 days)

Total – 567.63 crores

