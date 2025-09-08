Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal, has ended its opening weekend on a decent note. Considering the film’s scale, a big sum was needed in the first three days, but that didn’t happen. The biggest concern is that the film didn’t display growth after the opening day and kept dropping. Nonetheless, it has crossed its first important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Madharaasi earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

In India, the Kollywood action thriller was expected to open in single digits, but it exceeded expectations and opened at 13.65 crores due to the holiday benefit of Eid-e-Milad. On day 2, it maintained a steady pace and earned 12.1 crores. On day 3, the film had a chance to grow due to the Sunday benefit, but the jump was missing as 10.71 crores came in.

Overall, Madharaasi did a business of 36.46 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 43.02 crores. This number is decent but clearly not up to the mark, considering the film’s budget of over 100 crores.

In the overseas market, Madharaasi has underperformed by earning an estimated 18 crore gross so far. Combining it with the Indian gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 61.02 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 36.46 crores

India gross – 43.02 crores

Overseas gross – 18 crores

Worldwide gross – 61.02 crore

Inches away from beating Veera Dheera Sooran!

As we can see, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer crossed the 50 crore milestone in the first weekend, which is a decent feat. Other than that, it is just a few crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran (66.39 crore gross). The feat is likely to be achieved today, on day 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

