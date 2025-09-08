Hamilton returned to theaters this week in the form of its 2020 filmed Broadway version, and the turnout was strong. Disney first paid $75 million to secure the rights for streaming when the industry faced a theatrical downturn, releasing the film on Disney+ in 2020. It has remained one of the platform’s most-watched titles for five years, and now the stage-to-screen hit is testing its strength on the big screen once again.

Hamilton Box Office Numbers Versus Other Releases

The film opened in second place at the weekend box office, right behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, which surprised with an $83 million debut. Hamilton earned about $10 million (per Box Office Mojo) over the weekend, an impressive figure considering audiences can also stream it at home. For comparison, Netflix pulled nearly $20 million recently with a two-day sing-along release of KPop Demon Hunters, while Universal’s anniversary re-release of Jaws has collected over $10 million so far.

Hamilton’s Global Reach

Since its original Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton has been more than a stage success. It swept the Tonys, launched Lin-Manuel Miranda into mainstream recognition, and led to his work on Moana, Vivo, and Encanto. His first musical, In the Heights, later received a film version in 2021, and that same year he directed Tick, Tick… Boom! The Hamilton film, captured by director Thomas Kail, was praised upon release and continues to hold a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hamilton film was directed by Thomas Kail and has also been attached to direct the live-action Moana, which arrives next year.

The cast and filmmakers of Hamilton reflect on their experience being a part of the show in this new special look at the film. Hamilton is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/q39BBetMLQ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2020

The cast of Hamilton in the filmed version includes Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Christopher Jackson.

Hamilton can now be experienced both in theaters and on Disney+.

