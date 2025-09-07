After the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday, The Fantastic Four: First Steps began as a promising chapter for the MCU, following a rocky patch. Adding Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s new First Family had many expecting a big turnaround for the franchise. The film earned praise from critics and audiences alike, yet its box office numbers have left much to be desired, hinting at deeper challenges for cinema’s highest-grossing universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Performance

Even so, First Steps continues to perform steadily, pulling in over $1 million per day domestically after nearly six weeks in theaters. Labor Day, September 1, 2025, brought a notable $1.5 million take, a 156% jump over the previous Monday, even though the numbers dropped below the million mark since then, per Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic – $268 million

International – $241.3 million

Worldwide – $509.4 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Edges Past Aladdin & La La Land

The strong last four days has pushed Fantastic Four past a Disney classic and Damien Chazelle’s 2016 Oscar-winning music drama in the all-time global box office rankings. Robin Williams’ 1992 Aladdin, a long-celebrated favorite, grossed $504 million worldwide, with $217 million from domestic audiences. First Steps long surpassed that domestic mark, recently overtaking the worldwide collection after earning $241 million from international markets.

On the other hand, Damien Chazelle’s critical hit La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, went on to earn $509.1 million worldwide, with more than half of the total coming globally. The film won six Oscars out of its record-tying 14 nominations at the 2017 Academy Awards. Marvel’s family just edged past that number, too.

Budget vs Revenue: Did The Fantastic Four Succeed Financially?

With a reported $200 million budget, First Steps’ $509 million total so far falls short for a project of this scale, suggesting that the MCU no longer carries the unstoppable momentum it once had. The era of every new release flirting with the $1 billion mark feels behind us. After over a month in theaters, most fans who wanted to see First Steps likely already have.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps remains in theaters, holding its place amid the crowded lineup.

