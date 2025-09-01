With each passing week, the buzz for Avengers: Doomsday continues to reach new heights among the audience. The film is the talk of the town among Marvel fans despite being almost a year away from its theatrical release.

Not only Robert Downey Jr, but Tom Hiddleston is also another anticipated name for the film, and fans can’t wait to watch his return as Loki. Though there is no clarification on the role of Loki in the film but this Marvel character will indeed play a significant role in Doomsday.

Paul Rudd Will Reportedly Have an Important Role in Avengers: Doomsday

According to a report from DanielRPK, Paul Rudd, famous for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel multiverse, is reportedly to have a crucial role in the forthcoming Avengers film. This means that a major plot will surround him, or he will become a primary part of the story and the things that will happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Even in Avengers: Endgame, the character of Paul Rudd played a prominent role as he was the one who let the remaining Avengers know about the last possibility of bringing back all those whom Thanos had erased from that universe.

So, if reports are true, then Ant-Man will continue to play a big role in the upcoming Marvel Universe films, especially in Avengers: Doomsday.

Paul Rudd will reportedly have an important role in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ (via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/7XMj2HCn5O — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 30, 2025

Paul Rudd appeared with the Russo Brothers in the recent Avengers: Doomsday presentation

During the latest Destination D23 event, the Russo Brothers made their presence on the digital screens along with Paul Rudd. During this, Ant-Man made a major statement for Doomsday and said that they are surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and incredible talents.

He further thanks the Marvel fans for their support, as without them, it would not be possible for them to bring the story to the big screens. Paul, being a Russo brother in this event, further strengthens the reports of him having a crucial role in the movie.

Paul Rudd shared a message from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’: “We’re surrounded by jaw dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it… https://t.co/d9L4VrNXja — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) August 30, 2025

