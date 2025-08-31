The recent Destination D23 event sparked major buzz for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film. The movie is set to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026, and was part of Disney/Marvel’s D23 panel 2025. Following the event, many social media users claimed that a sneak peek teaser of the MCU’s next big chapter was released during D23.

While no video has been made public yet, an audio leak started circulating online and quickly went viral on social media. In this article, we will look at potential leaks from the Avengers: Doomsday panel and determine whether they are real or fake.

Avengers: Doomsday Viral Sneak Peek Audio Features Thori, Loki, & More

The opening of the alleged audio sneak peek features a dialogue of Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder. He starts by saying, “We could pull together the greatest team ever.” This is followed by a dialogue from Sam Wilson’s Captain America: Brave New World, where Sam says, “If we can’t see the good in each other, we’ve already lost the fight.”

The audio clip continued with lines from Shuri, the new Black Panther, who said, “Now is our time to strike.” This is followed by a statement from Ant-Man saying, “Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely.”

Yelena from the Thunderbolts was also heard in the sneak peek saying, “We stick together from now on. ” To this statement, Joaquin Torres’s Falcon agreed by admitting, “That pressure, that responsibility? I want that too.”

Further, the Red Guardian, Yelena’s father, said, “This has the making of a team that can bring light from the darkness”. Fan favorite star Loki also featured in the glimpse when he says, “Razing thing to the ground is easy. Trying to fix what’s broken is hard.”

The Avengers: Doomsday leak also featured OG superheroes like the X-Men and The Fantastic Four. A warning message from Professor X from X2 could be heard: “There are forces in this world, both mutant and human alike, who believe that a war is coming. Ad Cyclops’s dialogue, “If anything happens, I’ll take care of them,” is also cited.

The clip also included the Fantastic Four lead Reed Richards’ dialogue from their latest film. He can be heard saying, “Today, we are your defenders. We will protect you.” This leaked clip ended with Shuri’s cry of ‘Yibambe,’ which shows the Wakandan spirit of unity.

⚠️BREAKING: The audio of the Avengers: Doomsday preview shown at D23 has been leaked Hear it below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SJ1XniGxAt — Spider-Man 4 News (@SpideyScoops) August 30, 2025

The Truth Behind The Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Audio

As of writing, there has been no official announcement about any Avengers: Doomsday teaser or confirmation about the authenticity of the alleged leaked teaser audio. Further, many users on X claimed that they were present at the D23 event, and no such glimpse aired during that event.

I’m here at Destination D23 and this is not true at all — Theme Park Passion (@Christo49381093) August 30, 2025

A report by Times Now also stated that Marvel shared no major announcement or any teaser during D23. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased Avengers: Doomsday by calling it “the biggest movie they’ve ever done.”

The Russo Brothers say that ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is the biggest film they’ve ever done. https://t.co/d9L4VrNptC — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) August 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd appeared on the screen, shared a message from the set saying that the film will feature jaw-dropping sets, and thanked the audience for their support.

Paul Rudd shared a message from the set of ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’: “We’re surrounded by jaw dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it… https://t.co/d9L4VrNXja — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) August 30, 2025

Some social media users also pointed out that the dialogues are nothing new, but some OG scenes from past Marvel films. It is not part of any Avengers: Doomsday teaser, but a hint at the characters who might appear in the film.

It’s a clip of reused scenes of CG characters who will be in Doomsday. No footage was shown only a BTS video — The Universal Aficionado (@ChronoCelestial) August 30, 2025

Likely nothing that crazy. Just a compilation of older lines with maybe one or two new scenes. They did the same thing when teasing Infinity War Part 1 and 2. — CR0W (@cr0wHCS) August 31, 2025

All these reports debunk the idea that the alleged leaked audio clip is from an exclusive Avengers: Doomsday teaser unveiled at the D23 event. As of now, it can only be considered a rumor unless there is an official announcement from Marvel.

