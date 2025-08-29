Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest projects, bringing back Robert Downey Jr. and reuniting the Russo Brothers with the MCU. Amid ongoing speculation around the project, Marvel Studios revealed the main cast before production began in England, but fans remain convinced there are still surprises being kept under wraps.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hints At MCU Return

One actor who has now fueled that belief is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Valentina, known as the shady CIA director who has appeared in several post-credit scenes, has been steadily taking on the role of Marvel’s new Nick Fury. From giving suspicious assignments to new heroes in post-credit scenes to assembling a team of anti-heroes in Thunderbolts*, she has become an important thread in Marvel’s growing web.

“I’m not at liberty to say, but I know that anything is possible and I’m up for more play in the Marvel universe at any moment. I stand at the ready,” Julia told Entertainment Weekly. Her absence from the official Avengers: Doomsday cast list raised eyebrows, but her recent comments suggested that her story is far from over.

How Thunderbolts* Ending Connects Directly To Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts* itself carried plenty of weight for the future of the MCU. The film gathered anti-heroes led by Val and ended with her taking credit for the team’s formation. The post-credit scene went even further by introducing the Fantastic Four into Earth-616, a moment crafted by the Russo Brothers themselves that now directly connects to Avengers: Doomsday. With the Fantastic Four already locked in for the film alongside the returning Thunderbolts, Val’s presence almost feels inevitable, especially given her CIA ties.

Who Is Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday So Far?

The list of confirmed stars is already massive, with Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all set to appear alongside Robert Downey Jr. The expectation of more surprise characters lingers, and Val seems like one of the safest bets.

Thunderbolts* is currently streaming on Disney+, but all eyes are fixed on how Avengers: Doomsday will bring these threads together on screen.

