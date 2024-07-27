As we tend to familiarize actors with their on-screen characters, it’s surprising that some have publicly expressed dislike for the roles that made them famous. Despite the iconic status of these characters, actors like these sometimes reveal that they hated portraying them.

Recently, Matthew Macfadyen, famous for his role as Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice opposite Keira Knightley, shared that he did not really enjoy playing the role. “There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I’d enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it. I just felt a bit miscast. I’m not dishy enough,” Matthew said during his CBS Mornings interview.

Here are other Hollywood actors who did not quite like the most prominent roles of their careers for various reasons. Check out the list!

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Hemsworth gained widespread recognition for portraying the MCU character Thor. Chris has been playing the superhero since 2011 and was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, released in 2022. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old said he has grown frustrated with his character.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I would read everyone else’s lines and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable,” mentioned Chris.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

In a career of over three decades, Daniel Craig has starred as the fictional secret agent James Bond for five installments of the film series. He collaborated with the franchise for the first time in 2006, when he starred in Casino Royale. While talking to TimeOut London in 2015, the actor said that he’d rather commit suicide than play Bond once again.

“Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on,” said Daniel. However, he never completely ruled out a future project with the franchise. “If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money,” he further added. Meanwhile, Daniel reprised his role in No Time To Die in 2021.

George Clooney As Batman

George Clooney played Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. The Batman, in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 film Batman & Robin. He recently reprised his role as the Caped Crusader in the last scenes of Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. However, he has no plans of playing the superhero another time on the big screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Hollywood icon remarked, “I do not think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back. I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor. I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

When Netflix’s teen rom-com The Kissing Booth, starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, was first released in 2018, it became an instant hit. Jacob, who played Noah Flynn in the trilogy, became a household name with this role. However, the Australian actor wasn’t too fond of being a part of TKB.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape. You have no original ideas, and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance,” said Jacob while conversing with GQ.

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Robert Pattinson was a rage amongst the younger population when the first film of the Twilight series was released in 2008. Edward Cullen, Robert’s on-screen character in the movie, made him a pop culture icon. But the man who brought the character to life has never liked it since the beginning.

“When you read the book, it’s like, ‘Edward Cullen was so beautiful I creamed myself.’ He’s the most ridiculous person who’s so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn’t do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself,” he once said to Empire.

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds, who found the love of his life, Blake Lively, on the sets of Green Lantern, simply hated portraying the titular superhero. The film was a box office failure and Ryan loathed his 2011 film. Once, when the Deadpool actor talked to Variety, he determinedly said that he would never want to repeat the character.

“The words were ‘Holy sh*t’ and ‘No. NO!’ Oh my God, my b*tt was like a ukelele down there. It was crazy. It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could. It was the only way to kind of process it,” said Ryan.

