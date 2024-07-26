Chris Hemsworth recently expressed interest in reprising his role as Thor but is uncertain about when that might happen. While at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his next movie, Transformers One, he addressed his MCU future and was unsure when he might reprise the role of Thor.

While The Avengers stars like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans have seemingly hung up their suits in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth can’t wait to get back in the game. Chris Hemsworth last appeared in MCU in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

While speaking with Comicbook, Hemsworth asked about rumors of a possible return as Thor. In response, Hemsworth said there’s “nothing official” in the pipeline, and he’s eagerly waiting to hear about his return.

Chris Hemsworth said, “Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe, and if there’s more to come, then I’m excited about it.”

Hemsworth added that while he’s excited about getting back to work, there’s no official word yet on when that might be. He continued, “Nothing official yet. I’m sort of waiting for the phone call and waiting for the news to see, let’s see what happens. But, you know, I love it.”

It was previously reported that Marvel Studios was interested in a fifth Thor film, but only if Taika Waititi would not direct the new instalment. In November 2023, The Oscar-winning Waititi revealed on a episode of the “SmartLess” podcast that he had no interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a director and only did it because of the money to support his family.

