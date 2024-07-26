Madame Web Producer Says "Heartbreaking" Box Office Flop Felt Like "Ax To The Head"

Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is still reeling from Sony’s most recent spinoff’s disappointing box office performance. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura was promoting the new animation film Transformers One when he opened up about what it feels like when a film isn’t well received by fans or at the box office.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Bonaventura said that after a few disappointing entries, including Madame Web, they decided to Turn Transformers One into an animation flick as a live-action film would have been far too expensive.

When ComicBooks Brandon Davis asked Madame Web’s producer what it feels like when a film isn’t well received by fans or the box office, Bonaventura gave a candid response. Madame Web, which hit theaters earlier this year, earned $100.2M at the box office against the production budget of $80M.

Madame Web also didn’t receive much love from critics. However, the film witnessed some success on Netflix in its streaming debut. Recalling the box office flop experience, Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told ComicBook it felt like “Ax To The Head.”

When asked how it feels when a project doesn’t perform, he said, “Yeah, that, that was uh, that was a heartbreaking experience in the theatre. So I’ll tell you that.”

Bonaventura continued, “The brutalness of failure really makes you concentrate on the next movie. And I don’t want that experience again. So there’s a, it’s a harsher experience. So I think that has a lot to do with what kind of movies now that I look at, like, all right, how am I gonna approach this?”

Madame Web featured Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future.

