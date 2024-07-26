Stranger Things is by far one of the best shows released ever and features an incredible cast. From sweet moments to adrenaline-fueled ones, the show keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Netflix’s original series not only features excellent writing, but the characters portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and many others have become fan-favorite.

Despite the characters featuring different roles, one thing was constant in Stranger Things, the beloved pairing of characters into dynamic duos. Whether friendship or romantic, Stranger Things had masterfully created partnerships that stand out as the most iconic ones. As we await the fifth and final chapter of Stranger Things, here are the top 8 best duos in the show.

Jonathan And Nancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, their romance in the Stranger Things sparked at the very beginning of the show. Their slow-burning, full-of-tension relationship made viewers eagerly hope they would eventually confess their feelings for each other. Nancy and Jonathan functioned well together, and their investigative nature also ignited their romantic story as they constantly worked together to solve the mysteries surrounding Hawkins. Although some conflicts in their relationship were seen in season 4, their partnership grew stronger which significantly contributed to the success of the show.

Suzie and Dustin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by Gabriella Pizzolo and Gaten Matarazzo, Suzie and Dustin’s friendship was greatly applauded in the entire show. Suzzie was introduced in season 3 and instantly won over not only the fans of Stranger Things but also the characters. Her impeccable intelligence, sweetness, and amazing singing can be remembered when she and Dustin did a memorable duet. Suzzie and Dustin met at a summer science camp, Camp Know Where, and connected for all the nerdiness both share. Despite the distance between Hawkins, Indiana, and Salt Lake City, Utah, Dustin and Suzie maintained their long-distance friendship/relationship through their ham radios.

Eleven and Mike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Eleven and Mike were the main protagonists of the show and for better or worse, their relationship was defined throughout the show. From the very beginning, Eleven and Mike were the heart of the show, and although the focus gradually shifted away from them, they remained an integral part of the story. Their relationship not only made them stronger but also influenced themselves in their own arcs. The pair may not be adored universally, but their exceptional work together was extraordinary.

Dustin and Erica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by Gaten Matarazzo and Priah Ferguson, Dustin, and Erica paired for the first season and turned out to be the best duo ever. The pair find themselves playing babysitter to a drugged-up Steve and Robin while taking on a group of Russians intent on opening the Upside Down. Erica was introduced as Lucas’ sister but became a fan-favorite after her cleverness and smartness at such a young age. Her standout performance was further explored in season 3 when she pairs with other characters.

Joyce and Murray

Played by Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman, Joyce and Murray worked pretty well as a team in Stranger Things. Their friendship was built on mutual respect and trust, which bonded them well during the third and fourth seasons of the show. Murray’s exceptional investigation skills and logical thinking, paired with Joyce’s emotional support and maternal instinct worked really well in Stranger Things, as they are perfectly balanced to work closely together.

Hopper and Joyce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by David Harbour and Winona Ryder, Hopper, and Joyce, the two adults who were in together to save Hawkins, slowly sparked romance which was worth the wait for the viewers. The two always ended up getting on each other’s nerves, but they eventually found a way to see eye-to-eye, especially when it was about saving the kids and Hawkins. Their relationship evolved throughout the show, but the third season changed the dynamics when the two finally leaned into a romantic pairing.

Eleven and Hopper

Played by Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, Eleven and Hopper’s relationship is extremely crucial, emotional, and heartwarming. Their connection quickly developed when Hopper found Eleven and hid her at his house, forming the family that Eleven never had. Eventually, Hopper’s love for Eleven began to grow stronger and he nurtured her like a daughter after the loss of his own. Eleven and Hopper trusted each other deeply and their father-daughter relationship was one of the most meaningful relationships of the show. Despite Hopper believing that he failed Eleven, she does everything in her power to honor his memory.

Dustin and Steve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Played by Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, Dustin and Steve became the show’s iconic pair. Despite the age difference, the two perfectly balanced each other’s personalities and worked well together in the second season, which also saw many changes in Steve’s character. Aside from the romance aspect of Steve’s character, a lot of other success stemmed from the show when he began to focus on his platonic relationships. Initially seen as the villain, Steve paired with Dustin, which transformed him into the group’s lovable babysitter. When Steve and Dustin team up to tame D’Artagnan, it marks the beginning of Steve’s readiness to put himself up to save his friends.

Must Read: ‘Harassed For My Femininity And Queerness’: Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Alleges He Was There ‘10% Of The Time’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News