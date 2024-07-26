House of the Dragon Season 2 is near the highly-anticipated Dance of Dragons and fans are over the edge of their seats. Things are heating up with suspense and intrigue among viewers as the Game of Thrones spin-off series is about to reveal the epic battle between the Greens and the Blacks for their claim to the Iron Throne. As both sides have suffered massive bloodshed and losses, the remaining episodes in season 2 are highly expected to give a climax to the legendary storyline. After the recent battle at Rooks’ Rest, the Blacks are in dire need of more dragons to equally challenge the Greens for the upcoming brutal battle.

Dragonstone is home to several claimed and unclaimed dragons. With plenty of riderless dragons to choose from, more dragons will likely join the drama as the name of the show speaks for itself. As we look forward to the epic battle, let’s explore the familiar dragons such as Vermithor, who can change the game for the House of the Dragon.

Seasmoke

Despite being the smallest dragon, Seasmoke is a beautiful young silver-white dragon that is capable of fighting the battle. The fans of House of the Dragon are probably familiar with Seasmoke as the dragon first bonded with Rhaenyra Targaryen’s first husband, Leanor Velaryon, however, after his presumed death, Seasmoke became riderless and resides at Dragonstone. Although according to the books Leanor is killed, Seasmoke’s recent restless behavior hints that something is happening with Leanor. Nonetheless, whatever the showrunners have planned, Seasmoke is currently riderless and likely to be claimed by a dragon seed.

Silverwing

The oldest dragon who first bonded with Queen Alysanne Targaryen, the mother of Princess Alyssa Targaryen and Viserys and Daemon Targaryen’s grandmother, Silverwing could potentially be bound to stir things up for the Blacks. As per Fire & Blood, Silverwing was among the dragons who flew to Winterfell but refused to go beyond the massive Wall, briefly mentioned in season 2 episode 1. Following the death of Alysanne, Silverwing remains riderless and resides at Dragonstone.

His new rider, Ulf White or Ulf the White might be familiar to the viewers as he made his first appearance in season 2 episode 3. As White openly discusses his secret heritage to several others in a tavern at King’s Landing, claiming that he is Viserys and Daemon’s half-brother, his father’s identity remains unknown in Fire & Blood. He bonds with Silverwing when he reaches Dragonstone, and his introduction to the series is highly anticipated to follow further.

Vermithor

Also known as the Bronze Fury, Vermithor is the third wild dragon at Dragonstone whose first rider was Viserys and Daemon’s uncle, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. Vermithor is also said to have hatched from an egg placed in Jaehaerys’ crib by his sister, Rhaena, resulting in a close bond between them. He is a fearless dragon who is known for his immense size and is surprisingly comfortable around people. Vermithor first appeared in the finale of the first season, when Daemon approached the dragon and sang a Valyrian dragon song to soothe him. Except for Vhagar, Vermithor is the next largest dragon remaining, and if any member from the Blacks claims him, it could be advantageous for them. Moreover, as per the books, Vermithor fights for the Blacks and is claimed by Hugh Hammer. Interestingly, the season has also introduced Hammer, therefore, it is likely that Vermithor will join Dance of the Dragons.

Sheepstealer

Sheepstealer is believed to have hatched from his egg at the time of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen’s reign and is not a young dragon. He is described as a thin, mud-brown wild dragon who earned his name for stealing sheep from shepherds. Sheepstealer is also known to often hunt around the island in Driftmark, Blackwater Bay, and Wendwater. This dragon has been unclaimed for several decades, making it difficult for the Blacks to bond with him. As per the books, Sheepstealer ends up killing most of the candidates who tried to claim him, but eventually, he bonds with a woman from Driftmark named Nettles. She was able to claim him by leaving him a sheep every day, making her presence comfortable for Sheepstealer. Although Sheepstealer hasn’t had an appearance on the show yet, it is not entirely out of the question.

Grey Ghost

Grey Ghost is another one of the wild dragons who is never claimed by anyone. It is described as shy and steers clear of humans. He earned his name for his pale gray-white color, which allows him to blend beautifully with the clouds. Grey Ghost must be familiar to the viewers as he appeared flying over the Narrow Sea, the place where he hunts and feeds on fish. Although people know where he resides, nobody could ever find him. Grey Ghost is one of the most difficult dragons to spot as he makes very rare appearances. As per the books, Alyn of Hull searches for Grey Ghost, but never locates him. Considering Grey Ghost’s nature, it is unlikely that he will make an appearance in House of the Dragon, but nothing can be sure when it comes to Rhaenyra’s efforts and determination to claim the Iron Throne.

The Cannibal

The oldest and the largest wild dragon, The Cannibal resides on the volcano, Dragonmount, which is situated on the east side of Dragonstone. The Cannibal is dark, like a black coal with bloodthirsty green eyes which can inflict fear among those who try to claim him. He is among those dragons who feed on dead dragons as well as newborns and even dragon eggs. It is believed that he arrived at Dragonstone even before the Targaryens and his lair is covered with the bones of those candidates who failed to claim him.

As per the books, no one was successful in claiming The Cannibal. But since the series is known to change the storyline, we might see The Cannibal in the remaining episodes or at some point in the future of House of the Dragon.

