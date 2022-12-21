The Game of Thrones spin-off about the House Targaryen titled House of the Dragon became quite popular among the audience, and people cannot wait for the second season that is slated to hit the floors sometime next year. In between, people are cooking up theories and dropping names of actors who could join the series, and funnily Lady Gaga’s AI-generated images gave fans a lot to think about. Gaga looks quite stunning, donning the signature silver hair of the Targaryens; keep reading to get a good glimpse at her.

For the unversed, House of The Dragon is a spin-off about the predecessors of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. She made the character so popular in pop culture that a separate show on them.

Coming back to the topic of Lady Gaga’s viral images as a House Targaryen member will surely catch your attention. The images were shared on Twitter on the fan page Gaga Notify with a caption, “Would you like to see Lady Gaga in the hit HBO series #HouseOfTheDragon as a Targaryen Queen?” The fans stand divided; some would love to see her in that role, while others have a different opinion; as a fan said.

“No. Absolutely not. Love her. But no.”

Referring to the guest appearance of Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones, one user said,

“One pop star was bad enough.”

Another user said, “I love love love Gaga, but I don’t think I’d like to see her in this. I can’t imagine her speaking high Valyrian.”

“No she’s too famous”

Some of the fans who wants to see her on the show have quite a few suggestions for Lady Gaga as of who could she portray in the show.

“I think she would play visenya well”

“I WANT TO GAGA ON A DRAGON”

“She’d be good as Visenya”

Some of the users commented that they would like to see her as Queen Visenya Targaryen, who is one of Aegon the Conqueror’s two sister wives. The series is quite complicated with some extremely complex relations; hence the inclusion of a popular face like Lady Gaga might shift the focus making the netizens stand divided. Check out the pictures here, and let us know what you think!

Would you like to see Lady Gaga in the hit HBO series #HouseOfTheDragon as a Targaryen Queen? pic.twitter.com/IPxMYkecNR — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) December 15, 2022

