Netflix’s reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle has returned for Season 6, but with most baffling twists and sizzling summer heat. In earlier seasons, viewers saw only one Lana who changed the entire game for the contestants by encouraging them to give up their naughty desires while in the villa. But this season brings a new layer of twists, and interesting changes to Netflix’s dating show. Despite the show being filled with sexy hotties, this time, they know what they’re signing up for unlike learning about the theme of the show after they arrive at the villa.

Here are all the new twists and new developments that are made in season 6 of Too Hot To Handle which might become too hot to handle for the contestants!

Bad Lana

In previous seasons of Too Hot To Handle, viewers saw one Lana in the white and purple cone that spied on the contestants and encouraged them to follow the theme of the show. However, this season, another Lana, Bad Lana, is introduced. Although she’s shaped exactly like Lana, but with black and red colors. Bad Lana encourages contestants to explore their naughtiest impulses and speaks in an American accent. Upon arrival, Bad Lana lured contestants to act based on their physical desires. But working with Bad Lana also costs contestants, as she helps contestants spy on each other. This twist could change the entire course of the game ahead of the remaining episodes.

Lana Kicks Out Two Contestants On Day 1

Another shocking twist was when Lana kicked two contestants on the very first day of Too Hot To Handle. Thanks to Bad Lana, two contestants, Charlie and Bri were banished for 24 hours from the house after taking Bad Lana’s suggestions. But Good Lana isn’t playing around, to teach the pair a lesson, she sends them to another home, which looks pretty much like a prison with olive green jumpsuits and uncomfortable bunk beds. As the banished contestants have nothing to do, they are given to count paperclips to quell their physical desires.

However, the banishment gets intriguing when Bad Lana comes into play and offers Bri and Charlie a chance to spy on Lucy and Demari, their crushes. Both chose to spy on them but at the cost of $5000 each. Later when the group learns about the money spent, they’re more shocked after knowing that the money is deducted because of spying and not because of the secret kisses in the house.

Flavia And Louis Are Back

Too Hot To Handle isn’t complete without the return of sexy and naughtiest ex-contestants. For the first time, the show has invited back two of its former cast, Flavia and Louis. While the newcomers flirted in the villa, Charlie and Bri were rotting in the banishment cell. Flavia’s eye caught surfer boy Jordan Frank, however, their date went cringy. On the other side, Louis had better luck as he chose Katherine.

Freakiest First Challenge

Too Hot To Handle’s challenges usually brought experts to teach the contestants about building true connections beyond their physical desires. From couple’s yoga to body painting’s negative connotations, this season’s first challenge was the most shocking one yet. The first challenge asked the couples to reach climax using each other’s energies without physically touching their partner. The expert demonstrated with loud moans, while the contestants looked on with giggly disbelief. This challenge became the most ridiculous one yet, setting a unique tone for the rest of the retreat and upcoming challenges.

One Cast Member Left The Retreat

When it comes to real emotions and feelings, a person can go to any lengths. It happened this season when Jordan left the retreat as he was on cloud nine over Flavia. Following their cringeworthy date, Flavia wanted to explore other options. She even refused Jordan to share a bed with him, but Jordan was too much into her that he couldn’t realize the hint. He felt hurt when he saw Flavia’s chemistry with Joao Coronel, and couldn’t bear to stay in the retreat.

Louis And Katherine Sent To Private Suite

While Lana usually did not send couples to the private suite until she believed that they were building a genuine connection, this season, Lana sent Katherine and Louis to the private suite for the night. After the two couldn’t control but share several passionate kisses, resulting in thousands of dollars from the prize, Lana added another shocking twist instead of sending them to a banishment cell or eliminating them. But, another twist came into play when Bad Lana was ready to give Katherine and Louis a happy hour menu of physical delight. As the night was kept in secret, the cast was waiting in suspense.

Cast Members Ditching Their Original Match

Although it’s early in the game and the contestants have plenty of options to look for, they have already started ditching their original match. For Louis and Katherine, it seems they will go long distances after her date with Cristian went bland. But in the case of Demari, he kisses Valentina, which could be a heartbreaker for Bri. She is definitely not going to be happy about the kiss and will be fuming over it, especially after being banished twice.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict Bridgerton Handed Over The Baton, Here’s What To Expect From The Upcoming Season Of The Netflix Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News