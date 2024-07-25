Dragon Ball is coming back in a whole new avatar. Dragon Ball Daima, the newest series in the anime franchise, is arriving on television screens soon. The show will feature mini-versions of Goku, Piccolo, Supreme Kai, and Vegeta, and introduce a host of new characters.

The series follows Goku and his friends, who are turned into children by a mysterious entity. The group then has to head to a new world to undo the change. Here are all the details about Dragon Ball Daima that will leave you intrigued about the anime.

Dragon Ball Daima: Release Date and Trailer

Dragon Ball Daima is scheduled to premiere in October 2024; however, the exact release date is yet to be announced. While the international streaming platform for the anime has not been confirmed, speculations are rife that the show might be available to watch on Crunchyroll. The official trailer for the series was released in July 2024, which teases ‘a great adventure’ while showing glimpses of some mysterious characters. Watch it here:

Dragon Ball Daima: Plot

Daima is a made-up term, which the makers revealed would mean ‘Evil’ in English. The show revolves around Goku, Supreme Kai, Vegeta, and Piccolo, who are turned into children due to a conspiracy. To get back to their original self, the group has to travel to an unknown and mysterious world. To make up for his small size, Goku will be seen using his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight after a long time. The story has been written by franchise creator Akira Toriyama, who sadly passed away earlier this year. The series will mark his last Dragon Ball project.

Dragon Ball Daima: Characters

Apart from the child versions of Goku, Piccolo, Supreme Kai, and Vegeta, Dragon Ball Daima will feature a string of new characters. The new additions include Glorio, an airplane pilot who appears before Goku and his group in the trailer; Gomah, who is watching over the group from a strange location; and the caped Masked Majin, who seems to have a villainous aura. It remains to be seen how the characters will affect the adventures of Goku and his company.

