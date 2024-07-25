When The Bikeriders was released in cinemas in June this year, it received critical acclaim but failed to make a mark at the box office. The audiences probably thought they would enjoy the period crime drama upon its digital release.

Well, the opportunity is finally here as the film, starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, is finally being released on streaming. Here is how and when you can watch The Bikeriders online.

The Bikeriders: Streaming Release Date and Platform

The Bikeriders will be released for streaming on Peacock on Friday, August 9th, 2024, which means there’s a gap of less than two months between the theatrical and streaming release of the movie, as it arrived in cinemas on June 21st. To watch the film, you need an active subscription to Peacock. The platform offers an ad-supported plan at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and an ad-free plan at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The Bikeriders is going to have its Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th. Additionally, the film is already available to buy or rent on video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU. It can be rented for $19.99 for a 48-hour period or purchased for $24.99.

The Bikeriders Follows a Motorcycle Club That Turns Criminal

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders is set in the 1960s and follows the Vandals Motorcycle Club, a Midwestern club that turns from a gathering place to a sinister gang, under the leadership of Johnny (Hardy). The film spans over a decade, showcasing the gathering transforming into a violent Biker gang.

Apart from Comer, Butler, and Hardy, the film also stars Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman, and Toby Wallace. Based on the eponymous photo book by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders earned praise from critics for its authentic narrative and charismatic cast. However, the film could only gross $34 million worldwide.

