The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi for women across the globe is out and topping the Top 10 list is two-times British Academy Television Award and Primetime Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer. Yes, the Killing Eve, Free Guy and The Last Duel actress has been dubbed the most mathematically beautiful woman in the world in a study conducted by a Harley Street surgeon. Read on to know who else made it to the list and at which position.

The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. It was also used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this calculation is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by DailyMail, Jodie Comer is the most mathematically beautiful celebrity in the world (according to mapping done by a Harley Street surgeon). As per the report, the 29-year-old Killing Eve star’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were found to be 94.52% accurate under the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Following Jodie were Euphoria star Zendaya – who came in second with 94.37% and runway favourite Bella Hadid – at 94.35%.

This Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. De Silva runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London. Talking about Jodie Comer being the ‘clear winner’ when all the facial elements were measured for ‘physical perfection’, De Silva said, “She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape.”

He added, “Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.’ Calling her overall face shape ‘really strong,’ the surgeon remarked that she was marked down for eyebrows – which achieved an average score of 88%. Dr Julian also said that Zendaya ‘topped scores for lips’ while Bella Hadid achieved the highest marks for eye position as well as her chin. Beyoncé topped the list for the shape of her face at 99.6%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UK Facial Plastic Surgeon (@drjuliandesilva)

As per the report, The ten most beautiful women in the world – and their Golden Ratio scores, are – Jodie Comer – 94.52%, Zendaya – 94.37%, Bella Hadid – 94.35%, Beyoncé – 92.44%, Ariana Grande – 91.81%, Taylor Swift – 91.64%, Jourdan Dunn – 91.39%, Kim Kardashian – 91.28%, Deepika Padukone 91.22%, HoYeon Jung – 89.63%

Do you agree with this Golden Ratio list?

Must Read: Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted Hand In Hand During Romantic Paris Date & It’s Melting Hearts – See Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram