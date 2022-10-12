Hollywood veteran actor Bill Murray was reported to be allegedly misbehaving with a young woman on the sets of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal. Now, another report has been released by Puck that suggested that the actor has reached a settlement with the female production staffer, and it’s more than what you think. Scroll below to read more about it!

As per reports, Bill had allegedly straddled and kissed the staff through a mask. When the actor was asked about the incident he had said that the misbehaviour happened, as he thought the female staffer “was flirting with him”. According to many media reports, when Bill and the staff was near a bed which was the production set, the veteran actor had started kissing and straddling her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a new report in Puck, Bill Murray has arranged a settlement of over $100,000 with the female staffer. A part of the settlement also suggests that the female staffer would maintain confidentiality and dismiss legal claims that she might have taken against the film’s producers. On the other hand, Being Mortal has been shut down after the incident hit the headlines, back in April. While Murray wanted to justify his actions as a fun-filled incident, the woman “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was left “horrified”. She later filed a complaint against Bill.

Earlier in May, Bill Murray had opened up to BBC about how the incident unfurled and said, “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. They wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Took A Dig At Harry Styles For Their Failed Romance At An Award Show Leaving Him Awkward: “He Knows Exactly Who He Is”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram