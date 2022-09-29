If it’s one person who knows how to make your jaw drop through their red carpet looks, it is Bella Hadid. The younger Hadid sister is truly a fashion icon and has made a mark for herself in the industry. She is one of the highest-paid models who has walked for several big labels.

Bella is most famous for being Victoria’s Secret angel and has worn her wings several times. The supermodel has much to offer when it comes to fashion, be it styling tips or inspirations. But there are some looks that not everyone can rock unless they are her.

Back in 2017, Bella Hadid walked the red carpet of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show viewing party in New York City. Words are not enough to describe how sultry Hadid looked in a body-hugging dress from Alexandre Vauthier. The best part of it was its latex-like material, a corset-like top that flaunted her assets, and the thigh-high slit.

There was also a cute little bow in the middle of her plunging neckline. Bella Hadid’s outfit was enough to turn heads, which is why the supermodel only accessorized with a simple necklace and pinky ring. As she has changed her hair quite often, Bella had her brown strands parted from one side and placed behind her neck.

She accompanied the look with black heels with a thin strap. The slit showed off her s*xy long legs. While talking about the model, currently she is making noise over her looks from Paris Fashion Week, which started just three days ago, after a successful show in Milan.

Recently, Bella Hadid took to Paris streets with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. Both look ravishing chic and edgy outfits. Many other celebrities have joined her to attend the shows, such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

