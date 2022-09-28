



Mila Kunis is 39-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 28. And no, we aren’t kidding. Thanks to her wonderful skin and skincare regime, the beauty is definitely giving a run to Gen Z actresses with her young looks. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2015, Mila stunned in a strapless black coloured dress flaunting her hourglass figure and cleav*ge after just four months of popping a human out of her and looking beyond unreal. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Mila is married to one of the hottest actors in Hollywood i.e. Ashton Kutcher and the couple tied the knot in 2015. In 2014, Kunis was expecting her first child with husband and delivered her daughter in October that same year. Later in 2015 February, Kunis ruled the red carpet at Jupiter Ascending premiere in Los Angeles.

Mila Kunis wore a black dress by Dolce & Gabbana which featured a corseted body along with a beautiful skirt. The dress let the actress flaunt her hourglass figure and s*xy cleav*ge while giving some major body goals.

The Friends With Benefits actress styled her look with matching high heels from Louboutin. For makeup, Mila Kunis went subtle with a natural minimalistic look with soft bushy brows, classic winged eyeliner and topped it off with nude glossy lips.

She opted for a sleek hairdo with loose glossy curls tucked behind her ear and accessorised her look with red stud earrings and matching necklace.

Take a look at her picture below:

Mila Kunis looks unrealistically beautiful here!

