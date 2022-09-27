Praise is not enough for Megan Fox when it comes to her fashion. The actress knows how to wow each time she steps out, and her latest outfit from Italy leaves the same impression. Fox is currently attending the Milan Fashion Week with Machine Gun Kelly. Several more A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Khloe Kardashian, and Bella Hadid are in attendance.

While during the fashion shows, each celeb looked better than the other, everyone’s casual outfits were too stylish to skip. Amongst all, Megan boasted the fashionista in herself while stepping out for dinner during the week.

Megan Fox recently made the news after her fans speculated that the Transformers actress has gotten br*ast implants. Her outfit from the night added fuel to those rumours as she wore a low-cut green tank top that flaunted her assets and layered it with a stylish flannel. But it was the bottom half that caught our attention.

The dark green animal print pants with lace-up type cutouts worn by Megan Fox were everything. The bootleg cut and the green heels added more charm to it. The whole outfit looked amazing, especially the colour scheme. Megan knew what she was doing! On top of it, the style icon wore a fuzzy bucket hat that matched that worn by Machine Gun Kelly as well and carried a tiny handbag.

Megan fox in Milan 💎♥️ pic.twitter.com/1YCftciTZV — best of megan & colson (@meganxcolson) September 27, 2022

Even MGK was in a stylish fit. The singer wore a deep burgundy trench coat and black leather pants. While talking about Fox’s look, we are totally a fan of it and would love to copy it. It is definitely bougie but can be replicated. What we love about it the most is that it is the perfect mix of casual and chic.

Megan fox and Machine gun kelly in Milan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FjBV9LkkVD — best of megan & colson (@meganxcolson) September 27, 2022

What do you think about Megan Fox’s outfit from her night out in Milan?

