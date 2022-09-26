Sorry, but we can’t stop talking about Selena Gomez and her fashion. Maybe we should just call her Slaylena. The singer and actress have wowed us and her fans through her style on several red carpets. Besides that, her casual fashion is also always on point. Sel is a true fashionista!

Currently, after delivering a mind-blowing performance in Only Murders in the Building season 2, Gomez is busy with her cooking show, Selena + Chef. Besides that, a documentary on the star will also premiere soon, in November 2022. It will cover her journey to the unimaginable stardom that she has gained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about her fashion, there was a time when Selena Gomez dared it all in a sheer gown that flaunted her undies. Back in 2017, the Taki Taki singer walked the red carpet of the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in New York in a stunningly sheer Rodarte gown. It had hand-beaded and stitched with dramatic florals on it and ruffled on the sleeves and at the bottom.

This delicate outfit flaunted Selena Gomez’s bare legs and the black high-waisted briefs that highlighted the intricate embroideries on the gown. Selena looked beautiful in the attire, which she accompanied with Jimmy Choo sandals and held a delicate box clutch from Tods. Her make-up was as bold as her dress, with brownish maroon lipstick and amazing eye makeup.

Check out the photos here:

Selena kept her hair short and dark with a side parting. The actress slayed this look. Don’t you think so? While talking about Gomez, previously, she hit the headlines over her rumoured romance with Italian producer Andrea Iervolin.

She was pictured with him during her getaway to the country. Selena Gomez was spotted in a chic black bathing suit on a yacht with Andrea Iervolin. Both looked like they were having the time of their lives while being playful in the water.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When GOT Fame Emilia Clarke Went Braless Risking A Plunging Neckline Gown While Putting On A Racy Display & Flaunting Her Side B**bs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram