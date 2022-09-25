Malaika Arora is not just beautiful but she has a rocking body that can give models in their 20s and 30s a run for their money. The actress who will be touching 50 in a year slays every time she’s snapped – be it is body-hugging dresses, stylish couture ensembles or even gym wear. But has she ever had a wardrobe malfunction?

Well, almost every actress has had one and Malla is no different. In fact, in 2020 while posing for the media at a beauty pageant, the actress nearly flaunted her side-b**b – but still looked gorgeous as ever. Scroll below to get a glimpse at her look and let us know in the comments if you think it was a wardrobe malfunction or if you think it was on the verge of being one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Arora is ageing like fine wine and there is no one who can deny that fact. In 2020, while attending the Miss Diva Universe Grand Finale, the hottie looked like a ray of sunshine – both stunning but still hot, in a yellow ombre flow-touching, flowy dress that featured one elaborate sleeve and a deep cut for the other. The Georges Chakra satin gown also featured a high-slit but it was the shoulder cut that had eyebrows popping.

While posing for the paps with a bright smile, Malaika Arora put forth her right profile – the same side that featured the low-cut shoulder. It was at this moment that the actress had an oops moment as the low cut coupled with the neckline nearly had her side-b**b spilling out keeping her seconds away from displaying way more than she would have ever wanted to the thousands of cameras present. Check out the look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While her dress was daring and on the border of media outlets having to blur out the entire image, the mother of a nearly 20-year-old styled the look with her hair down her back in waves, nude lips and very little drama around her eyes.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Was it a malfunction or just too s*xy?

Must Read: Malaika Arora Trolled “Yeh Nora Fatehi Ban Ne Ki Koshish Mein Body Ka…” By Netizens As She Looks Hot As Ever In A Black Bodycon Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram