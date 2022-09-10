Hrithik Roshan needs no special introduction. From having Greek-God looks to amazing dancing skills to versatile acting chops, he has it. On his personal front, the actor is a doting dad to his two sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, and he loves to spend time with them. However, in a recent incident Hrithik lost his cool at the paps and reacted angrily at them. Check it out below.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan for more than a decade, and they have two wonderful sons. However, their marriage didn’t last, and they got divorced but still maintain a cordial and friendly relationship with each other.

A while back, we stumbled upon a video where Hrithik Roshan can be seen entering his car with his son after spending some quality time together, however, the paps were there and were crowded the area trying to click his son’s pictures forcefully. Immediately, he lost his cool and got angry at the paps. He can be heard saying, “Are kya kar raha hain?”

As soon as the video made its way to social media, angry Hrithik Roshan fans came in support of the actor and bombarded the comment section. While one wrote, “Matlab actor hai toh kahi bhi ghus jaoge camera leke”, another one penned, “Aur 2 3 laafa maarna chahiye! Apne bacho ke saath time bhi spend naa kare”. Another user commented, “Ab gaadi k andhar gus jaao na us k”. One comment from them can be read as, “media people’s kutto se kam nahi hai.. koi family ke sath hai kisi ka funeral hai these mf just want news & pics in everything..very good HR they deserve this attitude”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, what do you think? Did Hrithik Roshan handled it the right way? Let us know!

