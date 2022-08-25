Kamaal R Khan cannot go a single day without stirring controversy. It was just yesterday he was shaming Bollywood divas like Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan over flaunting their baby bumps and calling them ‘shameless.’ Today, his target is Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Vikram Vedha but he’s dragged Kangana Ranaut into the matter. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Kangana has been out in the open about her alleged affair with Hrithik. During an interview back in 2016, she even referred to him as a ‘silly ex.’ But Roshan, on the other hand, denies the romance and their war of words even took the legal route after a certain point.

KRK shared a review of Vikram Vedha teaser early morning today. Not only is he talking about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s recent remark on boycott, but also provoking the viewers to ban this film as well. In addition, he mocks Hrithik Roshan and his accent and talks about how HR once sat with him and narrated his love story with Kangana Ranaut.

In the viral video, KRK said, “Teaser par aate hai, Saif aur Hrithik aamne saamne baithe hai. Aur Hrithik kehta hai, ‘Ek kahani sunau sir, sabar aur dhyan dono se suniyega.” Kamaal R Khan then goes onto add, “Kya Hrithik babu jhuthi jhuthi kahani suna rahe ho. Arey yaar, kabhi sachi wali kahani bhi sunao – apni aur Kangana wali?”

Detailing his meet with Hrithik Roshan about Kangana Ranaut, Kamaal continues, “Arey arey re, mai toh bhul hi gaya. Mujhe toh aapne apne ghar par bithakar ye puri kahani sunayi thi. Aur balki laptop kholkar usme bohot saare badhiya badhiya photos bhi dikhaye the. Is baat ka review bhi mai zarur karunga lekin sahi waqt ane pe”

Take a look at the video shared by KRK below:

It is to be seen whether Kangana Ranaut or Hrithik Roshan react to these statements.

