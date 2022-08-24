For the past few days, Vivek Agnihotri has been going all out on social media. It all started when Anurag Kashyap said he wanted RRR to be India’s official entry at Oscar but not The Kashmir Files. His statement not only triggered the film’s director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri but also divided netizens into two sections. A lot of social media users are siding with Vivek while others nodded in agreement with Kashyap. Soon after the Dobaaraa director’s remark about TKF, Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray took a jibe at Vivek’s films.

Dylan has helmed the Netflix docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires India released in 2020. The filmmaker has quoted Vivek’s Tweets and called the film ‘garbage’ Scroll down to know more.

Vivek Agnihotri in his latest interview has slammed Dylan for his below-the-belt remark about The Kashmir Files. The BBB maker had reacted to Vivek’s Tweet about Anurag Kashyap’s comment on the film entering the Oscars, he tweeted, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.”

Speaking to ETimes, when Vivek Agnihotri was asked about the same he said he may not be a great filmmaker but he does understand politics. He told the entertainment portal, “This is all lobbying and politics. My political acumen is better than most filmmakers. Itna credit toh mujhe do (Please give me that much credit). I may not be a great filmmaker but I understand politics. Tell me, how did someone sitting in Canada notice my film? That means somebody is lobbying.”

Earlier taking a jibe at Anurag Kashyap, Vivek had tweeted, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against The Kashmir Files for Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of Dobaaraa (Anurag).”

The Kashmir Files director had also slammed Kashyap for judging the film without watching it.

