Last night was a star-studded affair in Bollywood as Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 42nd birthday with close friends and family. From Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra to Alia Bhatt along with their husband Ranbir Kapoor, everyone was dazzled with their fashion sense at Bebo’s birthday party. Amid the same, there’s one person in particular who stole the limelight and its none other than Malaika Arora. The beauty wore a black bodycon dress and looked hot as ever in it but got trolled by netizens and compared with Nora Fatehi on social media. Scroll below to watch her video.

Malla is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and never misses her workout regime. She’s often spotted out and about in the city in gym attire and is very particular about her yoga sessions. Talking about her latest stylish appearance, the beauty arrived in a black bodycon dress and flashed her million-dollar smile to the paps while making an entry at Kareena’s residence.

Malaika Arora styled her bodycon dress with black sleek heels with a golden chain on them. She accessorised her look with a blue coloured bag and statement gold jewellery.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Botox ki dukan😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Ye nora ban ne ki koshish me body ka satiyaanassht kar ri he 😢😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Wannabe Kardashian 😏” A fourth user commented, “She is holding her breath so hard omg.”

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora getting trolled for her look from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday party while being compared with Nora Fatehi? Tell us in the comments below.

