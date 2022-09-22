Filmmaker Karan Johar in the recent episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, which saw Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan, said that he thinks actress Ananya Panday “dated two boys at the same time”.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

Karan Johar questioned Gauri Khan saying, “The one advice you gave Suhana about dating.” To this Gauri replied, “Never date two boys at the same time. Never.” Replying t which Karan added, “Good advice.”

Looking at Bhavana Pandey, Karan Johar then said, “I think Ananya has done that already.” A shocked Bhavana said, “Has she?” To which, Karan replied, “Ya. I think she was oscillating in between.”

Bhavana then said, “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one,” leaving everyone laughing.

Ananya recently broke up with actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan, who was a guest on Koffee With Karan 7 with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi last week, was asked by Karan Johar, “You broke up with Ananya recently” To which the Dhadak actor replied, “Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently.” He added, “I did watch that episode. You were rather mean to her. You were drilling and grilling…”

