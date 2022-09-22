ZEE5 Global announces the World Digital Premiere of Punjabi blockbuster ‘Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ on 23rd September

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announced the World Digital Premiere of its latest Punjabi offering, Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya. Produced by Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula and Gurjit Singh, the comedy drama stars actors Sargun Mehta & Gurnam Bhullar in lead roles and will premiere on ZEE5 Global on 23rd September.

Advertisement

Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and written by Amberdeep Singh, the romantic comedy takes its title from a popular Punjabi folk song and revolves around the love between Bhullar and Mehta, who hope to get married to each other. However, an unexpected twist in the tale leads to Mehta getting married to someone else. This leads to problems between the two lovers who then engage in a game of one-upmanship. Bhullar decides to spoil the fun of getting married for Mehta and is determined to tie the knot with a girl from her village so that she cannot ignore him. The battle between the two enraged ex-lovers that starts from hereon is hysterical and presents an out and out entertainer.

Advertisement

The situational comedy promises viewers a sizzling chemistry and an unusual love story with a mix of romance and revenge. The movie also stars Jass Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Shivika Diwan, Hardip Gill and Mintu Kapa in pivotal roles.

Archana Anand, ZEE5 Global said, “With the growing demand for Indian regional content globally, and in an endeavour to cater to diverse viewer preferences, ZEE5 Global has been investing in showcasing multifaceted stories across languages and genres. We see a significant increase in interest in Punjabi content from audiences as they increasingly seek relatable stories available in their native language. ‘Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ is one such welcome addition to our ever-growing content library.”

Director Ksshitij Chaudhary said, “Witness our film’s second innings on ZEE5 Global on 23rd September, Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ was made with a lot of heart, humour, good intentions and a purpose to entertain. So, we hope that our efforts reach more and more people via its digital premiere and proves to be a superhit”.

Actor Sargun Mehta said, “I had a lot of fun shooting for this film as it is not your typical romcom. This film starts with romance but very soon leads to revenge which is the most fun part about this film. Viewers will get to see a different kind of chemistry between me and Gurnaam in this one. We definitely see a greater traction towards the film on ZEE5 Global as this is the perfect family entertainer one would want to invest in”.

Actor Gurnam Bhullar said, “It was a fun ride shooting for this film as the story is so unique and exciting. Love stories usually end with a happy ending but in this one, it starts with romance and ends with an attempt to seek revenge from an ex-lover. Now that the film belongs to the fans, I am excited for them to view the film on ZEE5 Global and shower their love. I hope that the World Digital Premiere is a success”.

~ Stream ‘Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya’ from 23rd September only on ZEE5 Global ~

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

About ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. The platform launched across 190+ countries in October 2018 and has content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. ZEE5 Global is home to 170,000+ hours of on-demand content. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Movies and TV Shows, Music, Cineplays and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers key features like 15 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

ZEE5 Global Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZEE5Global

ZEE5 Global LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zee5global/

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Bharti Singh Mourns Raju Srivastava’s Death, “I’m In Pain But Even Then I Can’t Say This To Anyone That I Want To Cry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram