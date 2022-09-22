Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been stealing hearts after their fabulous stint witnessed in Bigg Boss 15. This fantastic duo is setting up some great couple goals which are being praised and loved by netizens all over the internet. In fact, their millions of fans have affectionally started referring to them as TejRan which has now become a trendy hashtag as well.

Recently, there have been rumours going viral around Karan and Tejasswi on tying the knot soon. While Karan recently confirmed his marriage plans with a fan over social media, Tejasswi on the other hand feels scared as the couple has garnished immense love and blessings from the people and just doesn’t want any alteration in this relationship.

Let’s see what the renowned celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts about this dynamic couple’s marital future.

Renowned for his predictions and astrological calculations, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “Both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make up a great couple that wholesomely shares positive vibes. So, the marriage is definitely on the card that can happen anywhere near 2023. Karan and Tejasswi being born on 11th October and 10th June respectively show great guts and seriousness towards their career and relationship that will unveil great heights for them, both personally and professionally.”

“However, it won’t be a smooth ride for the couple post their marriage as factors like ego and misunderstanding can surely crack up the heat in their relationship. So, they definitely need to work on their marriage. But there’s nothing to worry about as the couple shares immense love and respect for each other, knowing how to handle things accordingly”, adds Guruji.

Emphasizing the celestial readings, Guruji further adds, “Karan Kundrra’s Rahu is in defect position whereas Tejasswi’s moon is weak, bringing in emotional breakouts with ego momentarily. Karan will continue to be Tejasswi’s lucky charm and vice-versa, unveiling great opportunities for both on small and big screens.”

“Lastly, both the couple will share a good-healthy relation with in-laws and friends with minimalistic family interference”, expresses Guruji.

As we all know, both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were together seen in Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan on the other hand secured the second runner-up position.

Their love, respect, and care for each other blossomed with every passing episode which can be seen even today whenever they’re seen together publicly. The duo has also been featured in official music videos like ‘Rula Deti Hai’ and ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ where one can’t simply take eyes off their chemistry.

Recently, TejRan broke into headlines as Karan was seen congratulating Tejasswi over social media for buying a new sea-facing house in Goa.

