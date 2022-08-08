Rashami Desai has tried to maintain a dignified persona every time she’s appeared on Bigg Boss but it is her friends who’ve made her lose calm. Previously, it was her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla that grabbed eyeballs during Season 13. The last season witnessed her in a war of words against BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But have the duo made up again? Scroll below for details.

Shortly after Bigg Boss 15, many fans noticed that Devoleena and Rashami had stopped following each other on Instagram. They faced many rifts on the Salman Khan hosted show and ended up being really mean towards each other. While the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress sided with Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal and team, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress on the other hand was mostly with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and most importantly Umar Riaz.

A source close to ETimes TV now claims that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattcharjee are back to being friends again. The report stated, “Devoleena and Rashami were too close; they really cared for each other. A show like ‘Bigg Boss’ could not have damaged their dosti forever. We knew that it was a matter of time when they would both kiss and make up.”

But who was the one to make the first move? Rashami Desai claims the report. “Devoleena was not well sometime ago. Rashami learned about it and immediately dialed her. She didn’t have any ego in making the first move and didn’t dilly-dally it at all,” the source added.

Reportedly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai spoke to each other as if nothing had happened between them on Bigg Boss 15. Well, looks like the ladies have decided to leave the negativity in the past.

