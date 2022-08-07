Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been hitting the news a lot lately. The Bigg Boss OTT couple recently confirmed their breakup on social media after heavy rumours around the same spread across the internet. The reason behind the split was suggested to be the Mumbai-Pune distance between the duo.

Both stars shared a lengthy message regarding their breakup, which left the fans in shock. Amidst all of this, Shetty and Bapat starred in a new romantic song, ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’. The promotions of the song led to the exes being together once again, and things seemed a bit awkward.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were seen together posing for the paps. Both were decked in stylish fits. The Mohabbatein actress wore a beautiful off-shoulder lavender dress with silver heels, and she left her locks open. Whereas, Raqesh wore a cool denim jacket with patches over it and jeans. Under it was a yellow shirt that matched the shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While both looked gorgeous, there seemed to be evident awkwardness between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Their split created a literal gap between the two as they posed, standing a foot apart. As per BollywoodLife, a source revealed, “Raqesh and Shamita always had a choice to say no to promoting the song together, but they didn’t as there is nothing sour between them.”

“The awkwardness was only in front of shutterbugs as they didn’t know how it will turn up. However, Shamita and Raqesh are good friends and only wish good for each other,” they continued. After looking at the video many fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

“Pehle kya the ab kya hogaye,” one fan wrote.

“Strong individuals,” said another.

#ShaRa is an Emotion,” wrote one more.

“Broken my foot. Inkeliye publicity pyar hai,” said a fan.

When it comes to work, Raqesh Bapat also starred in a Marathi-language historical war film titled Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and came in 4th place.

