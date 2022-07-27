There have been a lot of reports about Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty parting ways. The couple initially quashed the rumours but eventually took the silent route. Rumours suggested that the Mumbai-Pune distance became the primary issue between the duo along with several other factors. The Bigg Boss OTT couple has finally confirmed their breakup in an official statement. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Shamita and Raqesh met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. They were paired together and one could see how there was no compatibility initially even in the game. They eventually grew on each other and love was blooming all over. The actress went on to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bapat entered the show to support her as well. But when things came to reality, they couldn’t stick to each other for a long time.

Advertisement

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will star in a music video and pictures of the same have been going viral on social media. However, the couple finally took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that it is an ode to all the Shara fans but they called it quits a while back.

Shamita Shetty wrote, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

Raqesh Bapat on the other hand shared, “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you..”

Take a look at their official statements below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Netizens took to the comment section and began trolling Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. While one wrote, “ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya”, another commented, “and no one cares.” A user even ended up saying “show or publicity stunt.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Leaves Little To Imagination By Sporting One B**b Dress, Covers Other With Hand – Check Out The Boldest Picture Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram