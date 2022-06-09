Bigg Boss OTT witnessed Shamita Shetty find her love in the most unexpected manner. Her bond with Raqesh Bapat grew in a little time and the duo confessed love for each other soon after. There has been a while now that reports around their alleged split have been doing the rounds. Latest rumours now suggest they’ve parted since months now. Scroll below for details!

Many saw issues between Raqesh and Shamita due to Divya Agarwal in Bigg Boss OTT. It cannot be denied that Shilpa Shetty’s sister is quite dominating by nature. But Bapat being the subtle one seemed like a perfect match who complimented her really well. Some rumours in the past suggested that distance is an issue between the duo.

A source close to Bollywood Life now reveals that Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat have been separated for months now. “Shamita and Raqesh both are extremely private individuals and don’t like to be under the media scanner every time. Even when they were in a relationship, they chose not to be in the media eye. And since when they parted ways, they didn’t make any announcements or released the statements on the same,” they revealed.

But why is the breakup news still a secret? “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became brands after their exit from Bigg Boss 15 and their popularity was at a peak and so they didn’t want to encash that newfound success by only being in News for their relationship or breakup. The couple decided to end it in a very dignified way and their friends and family have equally supported them,” the report added.

Well, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had quashed the rumours in the past once but will they do it again? Only time will tell.

