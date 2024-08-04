Bigg Boss OTT 3 hype is finally over, and in a surprising twist, Sana Makbul crushed Naezy and Ranvir Shorey’s chance to win the show as she emerged as the winner of the reality show. While Sana definitely enjoyed a good fan following, the voting game changed the entire scene for the grand finale.

However, before the grand finale, two very strange things happened in the show. Lovekesh Kataria was evicted in-house. Meanwhile, while Armaan Malik was voted out that week, fans were asked to vote to eliminate rather than save!

While it is definitely a plain assumption that this voting confusion might have affected the votes that came along for Armaan Malik, a strong reason to believe so is the influencer’s fan following. He was nominated for the entire season but got enough votes to get saved!

On the other hand, it was the maximum votes that got him eliminated. Probably the voting confusion to save or to eliminate played a very important role in this particular eviction. Recently, even Lovekesh opened about his unfair eviction.

Here are five times when Bigg Boss contestants made the audiences doubt the authenticity of the show.

Muskan Jattana aka Moose

Moose was paired with Nishant Bhat in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. However, she was voted in-house when she was standing in the elimination with Neha Bhasin, and obviously, other contestants chose Neha. Speaking to ETimes, once she was out of the show, Muskan Jattana said, “I was disappointed because I came out and I found out that Neha Bhasin received fewer votes.”

Anurag Dobhal

Anurag participated in Bigg Boss 17 and was out of the show early. After coming out he mentioned he was distressed with Walk Of Shame that was prepared for him. Anurag also made a lot of allegations on the show and even questioned its authenticity, calling it biased.

Elvish Yadav

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, in an interview, stated that he was told that he got 280 million votes. The winner said, “Yeh saara scene khatam hua, main andar gaya toh jo Jio ke head hain, jiska poora show hai, maalik jo hai, unhone bola, ‘aapko pata hai 15 minutes main kitne vote aaye aapke?’ Maine poocha kitne toh unhone bola 280 million.”

This number felt a little too exaggerated and fans once again questioned the voting in Bigg Boss.

Asim Riaz

After Bigg Boss 13 was over, Asim Riaz called the voting fake and manipulated. He even mentioned that he and Sidharth had almost equal vote counts, and that is why the 10-minute live voting happened. Even his fans claimed that the live voting was done after Shehnaaz Gill’s eviction so that even her fans could vote for Sidharth Shukla.

Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria recently called his eviction unfair and targeted the voting parameters since he was voted by the contestants. Lovekesh clearly said that since he could not have been eliminated by votes, the makers changed the rule.

