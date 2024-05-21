Asim Riaz has been one of the most popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss and now has become the highest-paid celebrity on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the celebrity stunt show will soon air on Colors and Jio Cinema.

Asim Riaz’s Paycheck For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim is reportedly getting paid 20 lakh per week for pulling off stunts in this adrenaline-pumping show. His paycheck is the highest-paid of the lot, which boasts of Manisha Rani, Abhishek Kumar, and other ex-Bigg Boss contestants on the show.

Asim was a part of Bigg Bos 13. The model-turned-actor made a mark for himself, and after the show, he made a lot of music videos, some of them getting a crazy million views. During Bigg Boss his camaraderie and bromance with Sidharth Shukla was a talking point and grabbed eyeballs.

Lowest Paid On Bigg Boss 13!

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla‘s relationship arc in Bigg Boss went from bros to rivals to being cordial. Asim was the finalist on the show, with Siddharth winning the trophy. Asim was, however, the lowest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13, with no substantial footing in the industry.

Asim Riyaz’s Bigg Boss Paycheck

Asim was reportedly paid 60,000 per week for his participation in Bigg Boss 13. His total earnings from the show were somewhere near 12 lakh, which cemented the way for his proper debut in the industry. Since then, he has not looked back, tapping on every opportunity he has had.

3233% Higher Earning!

While Asim was paid 60,000 per week for Bigg Boss 13, the model-turned actor is now the highest-paid celebrity on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as he is getting paid almost 20 lakh per week. A phenomenal 3233% hike. Well, totally not bad for starters Asim.

Looking forward to watching this fitness enthusiast killing phenomenal stunts on Rohit Shetty’s show!

