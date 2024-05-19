Gullak S4 Trailer Review: Mishra Family Ditches The Nostalgia & Gears Up For The Riskiest Season & Briskiest Transition!

TVF has been delivering one of the best tales based on friendship, romance, and relationships. Some of these fed on superb nostalgia, including Yeh Meri Family and Gullak. While the new season of Yeh Meri Family could not live up to the expectations, Gullak has been holding the fort strongly for three seasons.

Now, the Mishra family is ready for the fourth season of the show, which will start streaming on June 7 on Sony Liv. It seems the trailer for the fourth season finally enters a parallel timezone, and this might be the riskiest season so far.

Gullak season 4 trailer has hinted at the adulting VS parenting, and this glimpse clearly deserves applause for ditching the USP of the show and entering parallel timelines. To date, the family show has played on a strong nostalgic value.

But the season 4 trailer hints that the show this time will ditch the nostalgia mostly and enter almost a parallel timeline. But here’s the good part – Nostalgia is not the only strength of this web series. It has great comic punches, boasts of a good storyline, brilliant narrational conversation by a gullak and balanced character arcs for each of the four main characters.

So, the Mishra Family has taken a very calculated risk, but still, they have promised to offer the riskiest season with the fourth installment. In fact, this might have been the riskiest transition this season as Harsh Mayar takes center stage as with Aman Mishra’s adulting.

Starring Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Jameel Khan, Gullak Season 4 promises a fun ride. But ditching the usual caricature of their nostalgic instances right from Tehri VS Pulaav debate to every papa turning into an engineer on Sundays repairing every available piece of machine in the house, Gullak has always connected with the audiences.

While the fourth season has dared to take the risky route, hope Mishra Family’s coming-of-age gamble pays off!

PS. Hey, Aman Mishra, along with your parents and your Bhaiya, even we have our eyes on you! Adult well!

Catch the trailer here:

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madgaon Express OTT Verdict: Ruling After 50 Days’ Box Office Victory – Most Watched Hotstar Film 12th Fail & 3 Other Record-Breaking Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News