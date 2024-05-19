Madgaon Express OTT Verdict: Ruling After 50 Days' Box Office Victory - Most Watched Hotstar Film 12th Fail & 3 Other Record-Breaking Releases!

The year 2024 has been a redemption of sorts for mid-budget films at the box office as well as OTT platforms. It all started last year with Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail and was followed by Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express this year. Both films worked like a charm at the box office, and they were followed by a celebratory welcome on OTT.

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail definitely started this trend, and it is growing with many releases lined up. In fact, a recently released Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao has also joined this group. This dual presence is a testament to the film’s compelling storyline.

It is a given that Vikrant Massey’s exceptional performance in 12th Fail resonated strongly with audiences across different viewing platforms was a testament that content definitely is the king. It seamlessly transitioned from the big screen to the digital world making every view count.

After 12th Fail cemented its position on Hotstar in an industry constantly evolving with new distribution models, the achievement reaffirms that quality storytelling remains the ultimate parameter for a film’s undeniable appeal to viewers everywhere.

Here are five films that have dominated their presence on the OTT platforms. While some of them had a great run at the box office, others could not ace the number game in theaters. But all are on a record-breaking spree on OTT! Also, check out this guide on where to watch them.

12th Fail

Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

Achievement: Most Watched Film On Hotstar In 2023

Featuring Vikrant Massey in a compelling role, 12th Fail explores the challenges and triumphs of an aspiring IPS officer. IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma fearlessly embraces the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world’s toughest competitive exam: UPSC. The film’s simultaneous release in theatres and on OTT platforms highlights its relevance and appeal to audiences of all ages. Vikrant Massey’s stellar performance, coupled with the film’s engaging narrative, has propelled it to success on both mediums.

Article 370

Where To Watch: Netflix

Achievement: 5.8 Million Views

Yami Gautam‘s portrayal in the politico-social film has garnered widespread acclaim for its depth and authenticity. The film delves into the lives of a young field agent who is picked from the Prime Minister’s office for a top-secret mission to crack down on terrorism and corruption. The subject matter is introduced with finesse, offering audiences a thought-provoking cinematic experience. With its gripping storyline and intense performances, the film has managed to captivate audiences across both theaters and OTT platforms.

Madgaon Express

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Achievement: 50 Day Theatrical Run

Produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the comedy-drama takes viewers on a fun ride with three childhood friends to fulfill their dream of going to Goa together. However, the exchanged travel bag changed the trip to completely off track. Every character got their deserved screen time, and the theme of the movie correctly stands on its genre.

Laapataa Ladies

Where To Watch: Netflix

Achievement: 11.2 Million Views In 3 Weeks

Directed by Kiran Rao, the sweet dramedy is a testament to the power of storytelling. This film follows the lives of a diverse group of women navigating through the complexities of modern society. With its engaging narrative and strong performances, Laapaata Ladies has managed to capture the hearts of audiences both in theaters and on OTT platforms.

Shaitaan

Where To Watch: Netflix

Achievement: 9.8 Million Views In 2 Weeks

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the horror psychological flick is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash. It created a massive buzz since the day of its release, and the film went on to create a hysteria once it has released on Netflix as well!

Cheers to a content-driven year!

